Gamecock Women Roll In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A’ja Wilson had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks to help No. 4 South Carolina rout Temple 87-60 on Thursday night in a homecoming for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

Staley grew up in Philadelphia, a mile from Temple where she coached from 2000-08. On Wednesday, the city celebrated her, renaming a few blocks Dawn Staley Lane as a day in her honor was celebrated at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center.

She gave the center, where the Hall of Famer honed her game growing up, a replica NCAA championship trophy similar to the one her team won in April.

The game against Temple was Staley’s first against the school since she left for South Carolina following the 2008 season. The win moved her into first place on the school’s career list with 232 victories, one more than Nancy Wilson.

The Gamecocks (11-1) raced out to a 26-9 lead behind Wilson. She outscored the Owls 10-9 in the quarter. South Carolina led 46-20 at the half and cruised to the easy win.

Tyasha Harris had 13 points and 11 assists for South Carolina.

Mia Davis had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Temple (8-4). Tanaya Atkinson added 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

HONORING DUPREE: Temple retired Candice Dupree’s No. 4 jersey at halftime. It was only the second time in school history a women’s basketball player was bestowed that honor. Dupree starred for the Owls from 2002-06 and is the school’s career field goal percentage leader (51.4 percent). She’s third on the scoring list (1,698), third in rebounds (968) and tied for second in blocks (218). Staley had her team stay out and watch the halftime ceremony honoring her former player.

TRANSFER WAIVER: Te’a Cooper is still waiting to hear if her petition to the NCAA to become immediately eligible has been approved. She transferred to South Carolina from Tennessee last year and the Gamecocks are arguing that because Cooper was sidelined with a knee injury last year, forcing her to sit out a season will cost her an extra year of eligibility. The Gamecocks submitted the request earlier this week.

South Carolina: Wilson set the school record for free throws made (484) in her career and free throws attempted (684). Shannon Johnson held both previous records with 478 makes on 679 attempts.

Temple: Tonya Cardoza passed Staley as the school’s all-time winningest coach on Jan. 1, 2017. Cardoza has 196 wins while her former teammate at Virginia had 172. Debbie Ryan, the coach of the two former Virginia stars, was in attendance on Thursday, sitting behind the Temple bench.

South Carolina: Opens SEC play against Texas A&M on Dec. 31.

Temple: Opens American Athletic Conference play at Central Florida on Dec. 30.

