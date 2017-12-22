Goodfellows helps feed 1,200 families in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, SC., (WSPA) – The Goodfellows program is in it’s 70th year. This program started when Herald-Journal newspaper carriers saw people in need of food during the holidays.

Decades later, the program has grown to help 1,200 people in Spartanburg County this year. Many people volunteered over the past few days to pack 1,200 bags of food. The food is given to families who pre-qualified for the program in November.

In each bag there is fresh food and non-perishable items. The bags weigh 50 lbs and the food inside will feed a family of four for an entire week.

Many community groups were on hand to help load the bags of food into the cars of those in need. Scott Miller, Boiling Springs Fire District Chief, has volunteered for the past few years and he says this is a Christmas tradition for him.

“That’s 1,200 people that aren’t gonna go hungry, this food is gonna make a difference for them they’re going to get to have a Christmas dinner,” Miller said.

You can still make monetary donations to Goodfellows by going to their website: goupstate.com/goodfellows