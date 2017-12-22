Greenville Co. teacher celebrates final chemo treatment

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – It was a celebration of life Friday morning at Bon Secours St. Francis as a Greenville County second grade teacher walked out of the building after her very last chemo treatment.

Kristen Gault teaches at Bell’s Crossing Elementary School. Back in July, she discovered a lump and soon was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. From that point on, she underwent chemo treatments while still teaching her students.

On Friday was the moment she was waiting for as she finally finished chemo just three days before Christmas.

“Hopefully this whole process will give somebody thats diagnosed tomorrow or next week hope. Because it’s not easy there’s never a day I don’t think those scary thoughts or when is my last day here,” Gault said.

When she walked out from the last day, she was surrounded by everyone who supported her as she takes home the best Christmas gift.