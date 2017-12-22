Help police ID suspect in Simpsonville 7-Eleven robbery

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a suspect who fled on a bike after robbing a Simpsonville convenience store.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven store at 228 Harrison Bridge Road.

Police say the suspect acted as if he was armed with a weapon before he made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled on a bicycle, but not before he was caught on camera.

Police released photos from surveillance footage and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.