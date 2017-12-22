Shots fired near apartments in Greenville Co., deputies searching area

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are searching an area around Fleetwood Manor Apartments after at least one shot was fired during an investigation, Friday afternoon.

Deputies say they were conducting an investigation in reference to stolen vehicles when at least one shot was fired by an unknown person.

Investigators have not determined if the shot was fired at deputies or if it is related to their stolen vehicle investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the person who fired may have run into one of the buildings at the complex.

Deputies have surrounded the building and are working to get all residents out safely. The person is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Greenville County SWAT team is at the scene.

Fleetwood Drive is blocked in the area of the Fleetwood Manor Apartments.

Nobody has been hurt at this time.

7News has a crew at the scene and we are working to find out more information.