Lose a ring? Miami airport looking for owner of diamond engagement ring

MIAMI (AP) – Someone lost a diamond engagement ring at Miami International Airport and authorities say time is running out for the owner to claim it.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin tells the Miami Herald the ring was turned over to the lost and found after someone found it this week.

If the owner doesn’t come forward within 30 days, it will be handed over to Goodwill Industries, as part of a contract with the non-profit agency.

Chin wouldn’t say where or when the ring was found adding that “only the owner would know certain details about this ring,”

It’s one of hundreds of items found each month at the busy airport.

Chin says they’re hoping the owner comes forward.

“We know it means something to somebody,” he said.

ICYMI: Give us a ring, if you know about this bling. Send us a DM. Read more: https://t.co/7NnSp120LT pic.twitter.com/XYFLgIterb — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) December 21, 2017