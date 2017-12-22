Man inappropriately touched boy, showed him porn, Greenville Co. deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say hired younger boys to “lure them in to an inappropriate encounter” in Greenville County.

56-year-old Sigifredo Ortega is charged with two counts third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and two counts of Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor.

According to warrants, Ortega inappropriately touched the victim multiple times over two days. Warrants say Ortega also showed pornography to the victim on TV and on a cell phone.

Investigators say Ortega would try to hire younger boys at the booth he operated at a Flea Market on White Horse Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe there may be more victims who had inappropriate contact with Ortega and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.