SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner has ruled a June death in Spartanburg as a homicide.

According to the coroner, 69-year-old Luflee Karim Abdullah died at the hospital from head and body injuries on June 8.

After an investigation by the coroner and detectives with the Spartanburg Police, the death has now been ruled a homicide.

There is no word on any possible suspects in the case.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.