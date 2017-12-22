Moore teen killed in crash after chase, report says

Related Coverage 10th grader at Byrnes HS dies after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A teen who died following a crash last month was in a stolen vehicle that was in a pursuit just moments before the fatal wreck, according to a report.

Devin Clay Waters, 16, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Nov. 30.

The Byrnes High student died two days after a wreck on Fairmont Avenue.

The S.C. Highway Patrol said Waters ran off the road and hit a utility pole, guard wire and tree.

A report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office states Waters was pursued just moments before the crash.

A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brookwood Lane in Moore around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to an incident report.

The deputy attempted to stop a minivan, but the officer reports the driver, later identified as Waters, refused to stop after lights and siren were activated. The deputy activated their lights on Pinebrook Drive and continued to follow Reidville Road.

Waters later turned onto Ray Hill Road and continued onto Fairmont Avenue where he crashed, according to the report.

The report states the van he was driving had been reported stolen from Polk County, N.C. on Oct. 12, 2017.

Family members tell 7 News that Waters did not steal the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the incident has been reviewed and there were no violations of the agency’s pursuit policy.