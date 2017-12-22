Salvation Army asks for help to ease donation shortfall



CHEROKEE Co, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army in Cherokee County and other chapters across the Carolinas are asking people to donate more this year.

Donations to the organization have been impacted by storms and one less day of bell ringing.

Cherokee County Captain Amy Rockwell explains to 7 News that the organization is grateful for those that donated generously to victims of hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma this year. She said those donations will leave the Carolinas and is not able to help those in need in Gaffney and the surrounding area.

Rockwell also anticipates donations will be lower because bell ringers are not ringing on Christmas Eve this year. Rockwell said because the Salvation Army is a faith-based organization, they will not ring on Christmas Eve, which falls on a Sunday.

“Christmas Eve is typically the second best day of giving after Black Friday,” Rockwell said. She said Gaffney alone could see a shortfall of more than $3.500.

Donations to the Salvation Army help the homeless, flood and fire victims. Funds also help provide Christmas toys to children in need, stock food pantry shelves and serve meals at soup kitchens.