Friends recall night of Spartanburg Co. teen fatal shooting

Related Coverage Boiling Springs High School student dies after shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – We’re continuing to follow the story of an Upstate teenager who was shot and killed Thursday night in Inman.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as Quess Rivera, 16, of Inman. Several other teens tell 7 News they were at the home at on Stevens Court at the time, or had taken a quick run to a nearby store.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office said individuals at the scene told deputies the shooting was accidental but the Spartanburg County Coroner has not made a ruling.

“It was supposed to be a normal day go by,” said Darian, 19, who said he was at the home when a shot rang out. “I was in the other room. I hear a gunshot and then I hear screaming, I hear panicking, and I opened the door and there’s blood going all the way down the hallway and there’s him laying at like where he stumbled to the front door.”

He said Lauren Patton, 18, was also in the room with him. Their friends Kinzley Webb, 17 – who lives at the house – and Harmony Sitman, 18, had gone to the store.

They say their friend Quess Rivera had been shot. They say it was an accident at the hands of another friend and they all tried to help him.

“He took his shirt off, he wrapped it around him [Rivera] to get the blood to stop. We really tried to save his life because he is such a good person and we really did not want to lose him,” said Sitman. “Just to see them just the way they are and you can’t even help them, it just hurts.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office responded and the coroner said Rivera was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It just doesn’t feel real yet,” said Patton. “The first time I met him he made me smile.”

The group of friends say Rivera was staying at the home on stevens court in inman for about a couple of weeks.

Spartanburg District 2 confirms Rivera was in 10th grade at Boiling Springs High School.

“Quess Kyron Rivera was a student who was loved and respected by our entire school family,” said BSHS Principal Chuck Gordon in a statement. “We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his mother and extended family members.”

“He was a really smart kid too,” said Sitman. “He had a contagious smile. If he smiled, everybody was smiling. He was a good person.”

They said was into music and hanging out with friends.

“We went and sat on the couch that it happened on just to make it seem like he was beside us,” said Webb. “when I moved back me and him got really close and we hung out about every single day and like they said he was the most positive person. He’d put a smile on anybody’s face.”

The sheriff’s office and coroner are still investigating.

“My office will examine Mr. Rivera and compare the Sheriff’s evidence to injuries on the decedent,” said Coroner Rusty Clevenger in a statement.