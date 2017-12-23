Holiday travelers keep home and road safety a priority before Christmas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Saturday’s rainy weather didn’t stop many people in the upstate from starting their holiday travel. This weekend is the busiest day for travelers ahead of Christmas. The increase in drivers makes some drivers on Business 85 more cautious.

“You’re taking your chances but there is just that little anxiety of oh my gosh I’m getting ready to get in all this traffic but other than that you look forward to spending time with your family, Teasha Perry said.”

Before you begin your holiday travels this weekend, law enforcement wants you to remember locking your door can make the difference between a home full of Christmas gifts and a home break in.

Since 2014, Spartanburg Police has seen a decrease every year in burglaries during the month of December. You can give police a call and let them know you’re going to be out of town, they will keep your home safe by making periodical patrols by your home. In our area Greenville Police have a similar program.