Man shot in Haywood Co., suspect sought by deputies

HAYWOOD Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County deputies are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Canton, NC.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the outer limits of Canton, NC around 3:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When the responding deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect in this shooting has been identified by the sheriff’s office as John Williamson, 27 of Waynesville, NC.

Two warrants are out for charges against the suspect, listed as possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Williamson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this suspect, please call 911.