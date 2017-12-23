Pedestrian hit, killed on Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Poinsett Highway late Saturday night.

According to SC Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating a collision that happened at 8:23 p.m. between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 500 block of Poinsett Hwy.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says 58 year old Tony Atkins of Greenville was crossing Poinsett Highway near Lilla Street from the west side to the east side.

They say when he reached the center median, he continued to cross and stepped into the left lane of the roadway of northbound traffic where he was hit by an oncoming car.

The Coroner’s Office says Atkins died at the scene and say his death was ruled an accident.

An autopsy is set for December 26th.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating.