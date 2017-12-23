Shots fired, car crashed near Greenville club

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash and shooting that happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Greenville County dispatch says deputies were called after an altercation inside Sonny’s Club on White Horse Road. Several people were kicked out and then gunshots were heard outside.

Greenville County deputies are also investigating why a blue Chevy truck crashed into Robbins Tire on North Washington Ave.

Deputies went to the hospital to talk to the person being treated. No word on that person’s injuries.

Deputies ask anyone who may have been a victim or who has information pertaining to this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.