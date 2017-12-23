Spartanburg Police deliver toys to kids, families in time for Christmas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police may have been dressed in blue and black Saturday, but for some kids, those officers were wearing Santa’s red suit and hat as they delivered toys throughout the morning.

According to a post on the Spartanburg Police Department’s Facebook page, a group of officers went to homes in the Highland community and delivered gifts to families as a part of a program through the Rev. James D. Thornton Activity Center.

The post included pictures of the officers with some of the children and families who received gifts this year as a part of the program.