4 killed in twin-engine plane crash in Florida

BARTOW, Fla. — (CBS NEWS)

Four people died Sunday in a plane crash at Bartow Municipal Airport in Florida, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reports.

The plane that crashed was a twin-engine plane, police said in a tweet. It crashed near the end of a runway.

Authorities received a call about the crash at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release, WTSP reports.

The NTSB and FAA were tasked with investigating what caused the crash.

A National Weather Service observation around the time of the crash reported that visibility was less a quarter-mile at the airport due to fog, although the cause of the crash is being investigated.