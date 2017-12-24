Church bus collides with car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police are investigating a crash between a car and a church bus that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the collision happened around 12:32 p.m. on Mauldin Rd. near Fairforest Way.

The bus involved belongs to New Harvest Ministries, located in Mauldin.

Four people were reportedly taken to Greenville Memorial from the scene for treatment. The driver of the car and three people aboard the bus were transported.

No information has been given on their conditions at this time.

The Greenville Police Department is investigating this crash to determine the cause and if there will be any charges.