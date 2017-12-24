Santa surprises families who lost everything in Sunday fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – “It was a horrifying experience to see flames people hollering and screaming to get out,” Kelly O’Brien said.

It was a few moments of terror as the O’Brien family woke up Sunday morning to their apartment complex in flames, Kelly says she only had time to grab her husband and daughter and run out of their home to safety.

“I wouldn’t definitely never re-live that again or see anyone go through that,” Kelly O’Brien said.

54 people have been displaced due to the fire, but some have taken shelter at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, knowing these families lost everything in the fire the community has stepped up donating toys and clothes for the children.

“Sometimes you think the world and people aren’t the same no more, nobody may care but to see this today definitely changes the way I feel about people,” Kelly O’Brien said.

It’s not the way the O’Brien’s thought they would be spending their Christmas morning, but Kelley says she has hope because you don’t need a house to make a home.

“As long as I have my family wherever they are that’s my home,” Kelly O’Brien said.