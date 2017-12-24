Track Santa and his sleigh with NORAD

NORTH POLE (WSPA) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command is helping children around the world track Santa’s location as he delivers packages to boys and girls all over the world who made the ‘Nice’ list this year.

NORAD volunteers will work from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado answering phone calls and emails and posting updates on Facebook and Twitter. You can also find the Santa Tracker online.

The program started in 1955 when a Colorado Springs newspaper ad invited children to call Santa Claus but accidentally listed the number for the hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD’s predecessor.

It’s now a tradition, beloved by kids and the military. Volunteers range from generals and admirals to enlisted men and women, who sometimes report for telephone duty in military uniform and a Santa hat.