GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — After 26 years, the Roper Mountain Holiday Lights will turn off for good on Saturday.

The Rotary Club of Greenville and the Roper Mountain Science Center Association have overseen the event. The main reason for its closure is the lack of volunteers.

It takes 900 people volunteering 7,000 hours just to setup and tear down the lights.

Every light display is up for auction.

Click or tap here for more information.