Salvation Army serves up holiday meals to 300

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Many people spent Monday with their families or ate a big feast, but not everyone in the Upstate was able to do that.

But the Salvation Army of Greenville continued their decades old tradition of opening their doors and serving a hot meal to those who need it. More than 300 plates were piled high with ham, potatoes and green beans as everyone socialized and spread Christmas cheer.

On top of those who were eating, 30 more people joined in volunteering their time for the holiday.

“For me Christmas was the celebration of my mother’s birthday and because my mother is in Chicago and I’m here so I wanted to be able to share what we did with her during the holidays,” said Diane Abrom who was a first time volunteer.

For some it was their first year volunteering, others they’ve been doing it for years. But they all said the experience is rewarding and they plan to give back more than just on the holidays.