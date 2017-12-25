SC will stop installing scrutinized guardrails

Related Coverage Thousands of Potentially Dangerous Guardrails in SC, Installation Stopped

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina transportation officials say they will no longer install a guardrail system that is under scrutiny in other states.

But the South Carolina Department of Transportation says it won’t remove the X-LITE guardrail end systems currently in place.

Tennessee and Missouri are removing their X-LITE in the midst of a campaign that says the guardrails are responsible for several deaths.

South Carolina DOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin says existing X-LITE guardrails will be replaced as they wear out.

Colvin told The Greenville News the X-LITE system is one of three guardrails types the agency uses.

There are no officials records of deaths or injuries caused in South Carolina by the guardrails.

X-LITE says its guardrails meet federal guidelines and no system can stop every fatality or injury.