Upstate woman celebrates first Christmas with sister

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — For many families, Christmas is filled with traditions.

One local family is enjoying a first this year.

Lynn Upton is the youngest of nine children. Her sister, Joy Joralemon, and several siblings were adopted by other families.

Lynn and Joy recently met face-to-face and spent their first Christmas together here in Spartanburg County.

Now 66, Joy lives in Texas.

Their sisterly bond, she said, will never go away.

“My love for (my mother) is still there, and I know that she did what she had to do out of love,” Joy said.

The sisters connected through a genealogy website, and have since discovered many things they share despite the decades apart.