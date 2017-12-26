Best ways to recycle your Christmas tree

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re planning on recycling your Christmas tree this year there are a few simple and eco-friendly ways of doing that in the Upstate. Spartanburg residents can drop their trees on the curb and maintenance crews will begin picking them up starting the first week of January. Mark Ford with the city of Spartanburg says they usually collect 2,500 trees around the city. Those trees are then turned into mulch which they use for trail systems in the city.

The city of Greenville is also giving you a way to recycle your Christmas tree. Anyone living in the city limits can put their tree on the curb for pick up. You can also take it to designated recycling locations at Holmes Park, Timmons Park, Gower Park or the West Greenville Community Center. Curb-side pick up will run indefinitely and drop off recycling ends January 31st in Greenville.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be accepting natural Christmas trees for their Hartwell Lake project. The recycled trees will be used as fish attractors in the lake. This is done because small trees and brush provide cover for fish, they can be used as nursery areas for juvenile fish. The trees are tied in bundles, weighed down with concrete anchors and then submerged in various locations marked with fish attractor buoys. To drop off for the Hartwell Lake project you can stop by Twin Lakes and Friendship Boat ramps or Mount Lebanon Elementary School in Pendleton. However you decide to recycle your tree you are asked to take off all ornaments and tinsel before dropping off.