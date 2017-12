(NEWS RELEASE) – Due to a line break, the Town of Prosperity has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas: Brown Street, Cedar Drive Conifer Drive, Williams Woods, Colony Drive and Brookside Drive. This is in the Town of Prosperity.

Water should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute to use for cooking or drinking.

The Town of Prosperity has issued this warning until further notice and will advise when the water has been cleared by Town and DHEC testing.