Caring for the Carolinas Year in Review

JACK ROPER

In 2017, our sponsors – Ingles, Bath Fitter and Hardees – recognized exceptional community volunteers: Mayor Steve Holland of Forest City runs a youth program.

JAY JACKSON

It’s a rare quality when someone wants to give back to the community and volunteer.

JACK ROPER

Sgt. Darrell Dawkins feeds neighborhood kids.

SGT. DARRELL DAWKINS

I just feel that God’s blessed us or every day to help someone.

JACK ROPER

Jean Talbot makes pillows for cancer patients.

PAT GREENE

She wanted to minister to other people.

JACK ROPER

Mildred McIntyre cooks meals for seniors.

MILDRED MCINTYRE

…and it just touched my heart.

JACK ROPER

Danielle Matthews visits hospice patients.

GWEN KELLEY

It’s an extension of what we do when we love on our patients for hospice care.

JACK ROPER

Tony Burton keeps local seniors on the move.

WILHELMENIA HILL

I look to him for wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and compassion.

JACK ROPER

Richard Lands sells candy for sick children.

MEGAN BARNETT

The kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back if you need anthing.

JACK ROPER

Karen Paige-Davies brings the arts to her community.

KAREN PAIGE-DAVIES

A small group of people can make a difference in the world.

JACK ROPER

Gwen Pollard sends Hawaiian shirts to soldiers.

ERICKA ROGERS

To see the lives that she’s changed, the smiles on these soldiers’ faces…

JACK ROPER

Norman Aiken Jr. runs a free basketball camp.

NORMAN AIKEN JR.

The Bible says to be fishermen of men, so we use basketball to get them in the gym.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our sponsors – Ingles, Bath Fitter and Hardees – we can recognize these volunteers for Caring for the Carolinas.