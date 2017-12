A tanker carrying jet fuel has overturned, crashing into a home in Anderson County.

It happened Tuesday morning on Murphy Road near Belton.

The tanker was carrying 4,000 gallons of jet fuel.

Our crew on the scene says hazmat is on the way because there is a small leak.

The tanker hit the front porch of a home, but we’re told there are no injuries.

The Cheddar Fire Department says traffic on Murphy Road is being detoured.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.