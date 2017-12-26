Glassy Mountain land preserved after public outcry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate community is celebrating after land being used in a controversial development was deemed protected.

On December 14, the Atlantic Coast Conservancy issued a conservation easement for land surrounding Glassy Mountain in Pickens County.

This came after a lengthy legal process and public outcry once Glassy Mountain Holdings LLC introduced plans to build a more than 250 home subdivision on the 183 acre company owned land.

In June, the Pickens County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project despite major opposition from people who lived near the proposed project.

“Pollution, water run off, the roads were not built to sustain that type of traffic, there’s a lot of rock, very little top soil, and septic systems would have been a grave mistake,” said Pickens County Councilman Wes Hendricks.

Neighbors bordering the proposed development worked with Upstate Forever and environmental lawyers. After the vote in June, they filed an appeal. Glassy Mountain Holdings followed suit with a motion to dismiss. Then, the two parties met in court where a judge upheld the appeal.

Glassy Mountain Holdings LLC then started looking into conserving the land. They worked with conservationists and reached an agreement where their land would become a protected easement.

“It’s going to be used for education and nature trails,” said Shelly Smith, who’s property borders the easement. “Oh, I was just emotionally overwhelmed because that had been our dream for it.”

She says she and her neighbors want to share the piece of nature with the greater community.

“People can come and enjoy it and learn about it and learn why it’s worthwhile to save places like this,” Smith said.

The family who owns the land as well as Glassy Mountain Holdings will be able to build one home on the property and use part of the land for timber production.