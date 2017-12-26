Greenville home destroyed in fire

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Greenville home on Tuesday night.

Belmont Fire Department received the call around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived to the house on Birkhall Circle, the roof had already collapsed.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries. Neighbors tell 7News that firefighters rescued a dog.

It appears the blaze started on the second floor of the house, which is a complete loss.

Firefighters were still battling hot spots as of 11:10 p.m.