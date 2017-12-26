Greenville man accused of shooting at police, high-speed chase in VA

(WSPA) — A man from Greenville faces charges after a crime spree, high-speed chase and shoot out with police in Virginia.

It happened Monday night after Virginia State Police started chasing a car that was reported stolen.

Officers chased the suspect along Interstate 95 at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The suspect bailed and took off on foot after crashing into a state trooper.

He’s now accused of shooting at officers.

The suspect was eventually arrested and identified as Jarell Richardson.

He is facing multiple charges.

No one was seriously hurt.