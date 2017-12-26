Have $100,000? Take a diving tour of the Titanic wreck site

(WATE) – Have a $100,000 burning a hole in your pocket? Consider taking a dive down to the Titanic to see the famous shipwreck.

London-based travel company Blue Marble Private will begin taking people down to the wreck in May 2018. Nine people at a time will leave from the coast of Newfoundland and take a 10-day trip, which includes a deep ocean dive to Titanic.

The cost of the voyage matches the name of the ship — the per-person cost weighs in at a hefty $105,129, the company told CNN. Blue Marble Private says the cost is the equivalent of a first-class passage on the ship’s inaugural voyage after an inflation adjustment.

The trip includes three potential days of diving, with each dive lasting three hours. During the three hour tour, clients will explore the deck, bow, ridge and cavern where the grand staircase once stood.

Further dives are already slated for summer 2019.

Far fewer people have visited the wreck of the Titanic than the number who have been to space or summited Mt. Everest, according to a release on the company’s website.

Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912 during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City. The ship lies more than 13,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.