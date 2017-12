ATLANTA, G.A. (WSPA) – If you have plans to head to Atlanta for the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop, it will be in a new location this year.

The mayor’s office announced the peach will drop from the Flatiron Building in downtown. The new site is just a few blocks from Underground, Atlanta, where the Peach Drop has been held in recent years.

There are several other events happening across the south, including “Moonpie Over Mobile” in Alabama, and the “Oyster Ball Drop” in Mississippi.