Tiny homes growing in popularity in the Carolinas

You may have seen tiny homes featured on national TV shows. But right here in the Carolinas those eight by six foot houses are a way of life for a growing number of homeowners. So 7News looked into why going tiny has become so big.

At the crossroads of “Drifting Brook” and “Just Wandering Lane” in Flat Rock’s “Village of Wildflowers” is a way of life that’s simple, and certainly small in size, but big in something tiny homebuyers like Brandon Loy find much more valuable.

“When you live in a big house, it’s comfortable to just come home and sit in the living room and not go out. Well here, your house is tiny, and part of your house is actually being outside and meeting your neighbors, as part of your living condition,” she said.

She’s just moving in to the tiny home community in North Carolina.

A few houses down, Pam McMasters, a retired fashion industry professional, moved in last May, happy to leave behind her high society lifestyle.

“It was like christmas morning every time I got up, everybody was walking by, walking their dogs, hi, how you doing?, and I fell in love, and that was it,” she said.

Both McMasters and Loy confess, giving up so many belongings is not easy, but shedding a 2400 square foot Colorado condo that Loy bought after her husband died is giving her the breathing room to let go of more than just stuff.

“Through the grieving process or whatever I had moved into a relatively large house for me, and then began to just fill it up. You don’t want your stuff to own you, and I realized during these past 5 years that that’s exactly what I had allowed to happen,” she said.

In a place like this, each neighbor has their own unique backstory but they share the belief that you get more out of life with less stuff.

Elizabeth Dohony with Wildfllowers says it’s catching on. 30 new homes have gone up in the last 6 months. The Village has 80 total and it’s expected to nearly double that within two years.

“There’s absolutely a trend and it doesn’t just have to do with HGTV, everybody loves the tiny house hunters and the luxury tiny home show, but I think it pulls at heartstring that we all kind of have, this need for a simple kind of life,” said Dohony.

It turns out price isn’t the main reason why most people say they come here. In fact, the homes aren’t cheap. They average $90,000 plus $500 monthly lease that includes most ammenities.

Randy Hanson can hardly keep up with demand at his Lake Walk Tiny Home Village in Greer South Carolina.

Since it opened 6 months ago, Hanson says Lake Walk sees a steady stream of interested tenants quickly snatching up the 43 spots.

In Pickens, you’ll find Opportunity Village.

In Clemson there’s The Pier.

Tiny home-enthusiasts are eager to build a way of life that takes the emphasis off things.

“So I’m kind of selling freedom,” said Hanson.

That’s not to say it’s for everyone. The Giffins have seen some tiny communities that could bring-on closterphobia, even to the most open-minded folks.

“They’re straight up and down. When I tell you that they’re this far from each other I mean you could sneeze and the other guy would hand you the tissue,” said Chere Giffin.

Still McMasters finds living life richly without the riches is a deeper happiness.

“It’s not stuff, it’s people and relationships,” she said.

And Loy has discovered the lack of space creates more space, for what is truly most important.

“The number one personal decision that drove this was finding a place where I felt a part of community,” she said.