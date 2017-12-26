Tips for a successful New Year's resolution

(NewsUSA) – “I’m going to get in shape this year by exercising more and eating healthier.”

Have these words ever left your lips during the beginning months of a new year? The Huffington Post says about 100 million Americans make resolutions every year, but only 45 percent follow through with them.

Making healthy goals is a great way to promote your own well-being by lowering your risk of conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity and more. Here are some tips to help make your objectives doable:

Tip #1: Make smaller, monthly goals rather than one lofty goal.

One year is a long time to work on a goal, but it’s also a long time to fall behind on a goal. Instead of setting a New Year’s resolution for an entire year, break it up into smaller segments, like monthly goals.

Tip #2: Buddy up.

Making dual resolutions with a friend makes it easier to stick to them. If you’re both relying on each other, you’ll be less likely to back out or quit altogether. Partner up with a friend or family member with the same goals as you, then work together to make them happen.

Tip #3: Give yourself a break.

To make your goal more fail-proof, don’t set it up to be too difficult to achieve. Be realistic. If your goal is to eat healthier, don’t make every food you enjoy off limits. Everything is better in moderation.

Tip #4: Have a support system.

Failure is more likely to happen if the people around you are pressuring you and tempting you to fail. Make sure your friends and family are on board with your resolutions to ensure they won’t try to steer you down the wrong path.

New goals are a great way to gain lifelong health (www.lifelonghealth.com) and lower your risk of disease. Healthy choices can be made any day of the year, so if you find yourself failing, start again or make new ones. It doesn’t have to be January to be the start of a healthier you.