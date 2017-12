Steve Dalton and The Leviticus Singers Performs - We leave you with some amazing sounds from Steve Dalton and The Leviticus Singers.

What’s Brewing December 26, 2017 - In tonight's What's Brewing, exploding packages, Mariah Carey will appear on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest", Royal…

Ashland Craft Performs - One of our favorite contestants from "The Voice", Ashland Craft, shares another song with us!

Art By Rita Howard - Her snowy art makes you want to grab a cup of coco and curl up by a fire! Rita Howard is part of the West Main Artists Co-Op in Spartanburg!…

What’s Brewing December 22, 2017 - In tonight's What's Brewing, kids face on wine, airport attendant sings, "Home Alone" mashup, 9 year old leaves message for Santa and mn att…

Catching Up With Julia Fowler - We love the viral videos showcasing the stuff that southern women say and if you love the videos you are going to love the new book that Dol…

Ashland Craft Performs “Strawberry Wine” - Ashland Craft performs "Strawberry Wine"!

James Tucker Performs - Local singer/songwriter James Tucker is here to perform a Christmas song.

Hassle-Free Holiday Meal At Denny’s - If you don't feel like making Christmas breakfast or dinner don't worry! There's a place you can go for a hassle-free holiday meal! Scott Ri…