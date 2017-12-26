Worker hurt at Williamston Youth Academy

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) — A staff member at Williamston Youth Academy had to go to the hospital after chasing girls trying to escape the facility.

Police say the employee was injured Monday night.

Two girls tried to make a break for it, but weren’t able to leave the building, according to police.

The staff member hurt her ankle while chasing them.

She was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be OK.

According to its website, Williamston Youth Academy is a group facility that helps children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral disorders.

The 52-bed facility is licensed by the S.C. Department of Social Services.