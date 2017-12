UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – The S.C. Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash in Union County.

The wreck happened on River Road near Boat Landing Road.

River Road was shut down following the crash, and drivers have been detoured onto Neal Shoals Road.

Dispatch says the accident was reported around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

This is a developing story.