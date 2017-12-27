Greenville man recovers after being shot in the head outside of county club

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate family is looking for answers days after their loved one was shot in the head.

Greenville County deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting they say happened Saturday morning around 3:30 outside of Sonny’s Sports Bar on White Horse Road.

Deputies say there was a fight inside the bar, people got kicked out, then someone started shooting outside. Deputies also say a car crashed into Robbins Tire across the street from the bar, but deputies haven’t said if the two incidents are related.

Dora Chardone says her 24-year-old brother, Andrew Chardone, was a victim in that shooting.

“He got shot in the head, and there had been glass all over his hair,” Chardone said.

She says her brother still can’t speak.

“I’ve been crying every day since I go up there,” Chardone said. “I just cry. There’s just really nothing I feel like I can do.”

Chardone’s brother got shot a few days before someone started shooting in a parking lot where several clubs are located on White Horse Road.

The shootings are part of a problem Greenville County Council is trying to address by closing bars in the county earlier.

Chardone says she knows her brother was at another club in the city before he went to Sonny’s in the county.

“It’s exactly what they say happens, is that in the city, you go to a club in the city, it closes at 2 o’clock, you leave that club and come to the county, and that’s when the problems happen,” said Bruce Wilson with Fighting Injustice Together.

Wilson says he supports council trying to make a change.

“It may affect the club owners bottom line,” Wilson said. “I get that, but at the same time looking at burying or putting a young person in the ground, I’m not going to put a dollar figure on that.”

County Council will be voting on the ordinance for bars to stop selling alcohol at 2 A.M. at their meeting on January 9th.