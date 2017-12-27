Lottery suspends game after ‘winning’ glitch

(WSPA/PRESS RELEASE)–The South Carolina Education Lottery says a glitch made some tickets look like winners. Now, that game is on hold.

According to a press release, the lottery’s computer system vendor, Intralot, experienced a programming error on Christmas Day that impacted Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets, a $1 terminal-generated instant game. From 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m., the same play symbol was repeated in all nine available play areas on tickets which would result in a top prize of $500. No more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play. As soon as the issue was identified, the Add-A-Play game was suspended immediately to conduct a thorough investigation. Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error.

Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game sales and validations will remain suspended until further notice. All players who purchased a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Christmas Day during the time period affected are advised to hold on to their ticket(s) until the review is completed. A further announcement will be made at the end of this week.

More stories you may like on 7News

Glassy Mountain land preserved after public outcry PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate community is celebrating after land being used in a controversial development was deemed protected.…

Best ways to recycle your Christmas tree SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re planning on recycling your Christmas tree this year there are a few simple and eco-friendly ways of doi…

Salvation Army serves up holiday meals to 300 GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Many people spent Monday with their families or ate a big feast, but not everyone in the Upstate was able to do that…

3 wounded Christmas day in Gaffney shootings Cherokee county dispatchers confirm that officers responded to Mary Black hospital in Gaffney early Monday morning to reports of three indiv…

Red Cross helping Simpsonville family after home fire American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville, was damaged…