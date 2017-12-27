Mall managers optimistic after Christmas purchases will surpass Christmas returns

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA)- It’s the day after Christmas and that means thousands of shoppers will be making their way to the malls to make purchases, use their gift cards, or make returns. According to the National Retail Federation 1 out of 3 people will return their gift. But shopping centers think new purchases will trump returns.

“This next week between Christmas and new year’s will be really busy because people have gifts they got they’re exchanging and they have gift cards they’re excited to spend and some people still have family in town so they’re looking for something fun to do,” said Sarah Brocker with Haywood Mall. The week after Christmas is just as big of a shopping holiday as the days before Christmas and the day after Thanksgiving.



The Enfinger family spent their day at the mall. “We came here to return 1 thing, fix my watch, get some more stuff that we really don’t need and spend it anyway. It’s very busy but we get to spend some time together,” said Caleb Enfinger.

There are some strategic tips on making returns more efficient. According to consumer reports, don’t open a box that you’re planning to return. Many stores will charge you a restocking fee on certain items, especially electronics if you don’t return it in the original packaging.

The National Retail Federation says returns make up about 8% of retail sales and even though the day after Christmas is a big day for returns it’s also a big day for purchases.

“We see a lot of people spending their gifts cards, they got a Simon gift card or a specific store gift card, we may see more exchanges than per say returns,” added Brocker.

Make sure you hold on to your receipt. Some stores can use credit cards to track purchases, but receipts will definitely be your best option if you want the full value of the purchase. If you have questions about a specific return make sure you contact that individual store.