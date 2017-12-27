Man robs, stabs victim before attempting to flee on bike, Greenwood police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood police say a man is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times in a robbery.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Jones, 44, of 208 Panola Avenue in Greenwood. Jones is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop on lawful command, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Police responded Friday to a stabbing at a house on Edgefield Street.

Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds to his head and back.

The victim and witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Jones, fled to a nearby house party after the robbery and stabbing. Police say Jones attempted to flee from officers on a bicycle, but was quickly detained and officers found a knife on Jones that appeared to have dry blood on it.

Jones was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital. Police say he’s recovering from his injuries and is expected to be OK.