Man tried to kill Greenville Co. deputies, got in shoot out with VA troopers say investigators

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A man accused of a high-speed chase and shoot out with Virginia State Troopers has been charged with attempted murder of two Greenville Co. deputies and 2 separate robberies in the county.

The sheriff’s office say Jerrell Carl Richardson, 21, of Greenville has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of armed robbery for three incidents in Greenville Co.

One incident happened at the Fleetwood Manor Apartments in Greenville happened on Dec. 22.

Deputies were investigating stolen vehicles in the area when at least one shot was fired.

They thought the person who fired may have run into one of the apartments and SWAT surrounded the building.

Richardson is also accused of an armed robbed at a business on Augusta Rd. on 12/13, according to arrest warrants.

Warrants say he is accused of robbing another business not far away from that business on 12/4. There is another suspect in that robbery, according to the warrant.

Richardson is currently jailed in Virginia.

Investigators say he is accused of a crime spree, a high-speed chase and shoot out with officers there.

It happened Monday night after Virginia State Police started chasing a car that was reported stolen.

Officers chased the suspect along Interstate 95 at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The Richardson bailed and took off on foot after crashing into a state trooper.

He’s now accused of shooting at officers.

The Richardson was eventually arrested and identified.

He is facing multiple charges in Virginia.

No one was seriously hurt.