SC drivers could get money from gas tax back; hold on to those gas receipts in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C (WSPA)– South Carolina drivers have seen an increase of 2 cents per gallon at the pump since July after state lawmakers passed a roads bill that increased the gas tax. But starting in 2018 some drivers could get that money back thanks to a clause in the bill.

The public information director for the SC Department of Revenue explained how drivers could see some money in their pockets.

Starting in January 1, 2018 any resident interested in claiming this credit will need to start saving their receipts for their gas purchases made in South Carolina,” said Bonnie Swingle.

The tax increase on the roads bill was needed to pay for infrastructure and repairs to state roads. “I drive trucks and the roads in South Carolina are horrible. They’re bumpy, you can flat your tire, crack your rim, and can do bad damage to your cars,” said Jimmy Murcier, who drives on SC roads daily.

The Department of Revenue is encouraging drivers to hold on to their receipts. “Each taxpayer can claim up to 2 vehicles as long as they’re registered in their name in South Carolina. They can get the preventive maintenance or the increased costs of the gas tax back,” added Bonnie Swingle.

You don’t need to turn the receipts in, but you will need them to help calculate your costs and in case of an audit. The gas tax will increase 2 cents each year, so by 2022 there will be a total of 12 cents added at the pump.

Don’t start keeping your gas and maintenance receipts until January 1st, 2018. You’ll use those when you file for the tax credit starting with the tax returns that will be due in April 2019. The Department of Revenue says don’t expect to see the tax credit form online until January 2019.