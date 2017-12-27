Son mistaken as thief, killed by father on Christmas Eve

CULLMAN, Ala (WIAT) – Family and friends of 22-year-old Logan Trammell gathered to remember the young musician after an accidental shooting took his life on Christmas Eve.

Trammell’s family says he was driving away from his parents home around 11:30 p.m. on December 24 in one of his father’s vehicles. His father was unaware that his son was borrowing his truck. Fearing the vehicle was being stolen, the family says he fired several rounds from a handgun at the tailgate of the truck. Once the vehicle stopped, they say his father realized he had accidentally shot his own son.

“He still never realized it was Logan, until he got the door open and he realized who is was,” Tammy Jacobs, Trammell’s aunt, said.

Trammell was a singer and songwriter with dreams of one day being a professional country star. His family said he hoped to eventually move to Nashville to pursue a career in the music industry.

“We got the text around 1 a.m. saying that Logan had passed away from an accidental shooting. It’s awful. A stab in the heart,” Amanda Netherton said of the moment she learned of her friend’s death.

The Cullman County Sheriff confirms that the shooting death has been ruled accidental. The family asks for prayers amid an outpouring of support on social media for their loved one.

“Love your family every chance you get. Cause you never know when the last time you’re gonna see someone, or the last chance you’re gonna get to hug them. Or tell them that you love them,” Stacey Tankersley, another of Trammell’s family members, said.