Suspected drunk driver arrested while waiting for food at closed Taco Bell

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – A woman who was parked in a Taco Bell drive-thru while it was closed on Christmas morning was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 2:51 a.m. on Dec. 25, a Travis County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle at the Taco Bell in Pflugerville — even though the lights inside the restaurant were off and the restaurant was closed for the holiday.

When the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Angela Rodriguez, 34, her car was running but parked in the drive-thru lane. Rodriguez told the officer she had just left her girlfriend’s house and stated she “she knew she should not be driving,” according to the affidavit.

As the officer continued speaking with her, she said she was waiting for her order but as she was saying this, “the automated voice at the drive through was saying Taco Bell was closed.”

A breathalyzer showed Rodriguez’s BAC was 0.108. Records show she had two previous DWI convictions.