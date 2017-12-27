Tagged great white shark missing from scans since June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A 3,500-pound great white shark made famous online has vanished from electronic monitoring.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports no one has seen or heard from Mary Lee since her transmitter’s last ping in June.

Mary Lee has been the darling of the East Coast since she was tagged off Cape Cod in 2012, then turned up near Isle of Palms two months later.

She’s foraged much of the Atlantic but has continued to return to Lowcountry waters for what researchers guess is a rich supply of fish around the state’s many inlets.

Sightings should be reported to OCEARCH , a nonprofit dedicated to studying great whites and other large marine species. State Department of Natural Resources biologist Bryan Frazier says the shark’s transmitter battery has likely worn out.