The safest way to ring in the new year with fireworks

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – For some in the upstate there is no better way to ring in 2018 than with fireworks.

Employees at Shelton Fireworks in Blacksburg say one of the big questions they get from customers is “are these fireworks safe for my child to lite?” Employees say only adults should light fireworks.

The first thing you should do after buying fireworks is to read the label and directions carefully.

When you are lighting your firework make sure you set it down on a flat smooth surface and keep it away from anything flammable.

The rules on shooting fireworks vary depending on where you live and it makes a difference about where you buy the fireworks.

In South Carolina, the law allows most fireworks, but you can’t buy things like cherry bombs or what’s commonly called “ground salutes.” South Carolina’s neighbor to the north has more restrictions.

North Carolina bans the sales of things like roman candles, bottle rockets or anything that goes more than 20 feet in the air.

When you are shopping for fireworks look for a label from firework manufacturers that call fireworks “safe and sane”. These fireworks generally don’t leave the ground, shoot things into the air or explode in anyway.