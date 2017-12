GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Whitehorse Rd. is blocked off to traffic after a reported collision with injuries Wednesday evening.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, at least one vehicle was involved in a crash that happened around 8:28 p.m. near Saluda Dam Rd.

There is no additional information at this time about the cause of the collision or when the roadway will reopen.

We will update this article when more details become available.