Spartanburg (WSPA) — One popular gift given on Christmas varies in popularity. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, fruitcakes have been part of the gift-giving tradition for years.

Today is the perfect day to dig into one because it’s National Fruitcake Day.

Fruitcakes are usually made with chopped dried fruit, nuts, and a variety of spices.

Their popularity among the American colonies dates back to the 16th century.